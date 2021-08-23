What better way to gear up for the return of S.W.A.T. than bloopers?

ET exclusively debuts a first look at the season 4 gag reel with series stars Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Alex Russell and more, as featured on the complete season 4 DVD set out Tuesday.

In the bloopers, the S.W.A.T. cast goofs off on set in between takes, laughs off missed line readings and tries to shake off flubbed dialogue. In one highlight moment, where one of the team members struggles to arrest her first culprit, Moore and his co-stars react enthusiastically to her successful accomplishment.

"You did that! That's what I'm talkin' about," Moore exclaims with a smile.

Here is the official season 4 synopsis: "Set against the backdrop of a global pandemic, the S.W.A.T. team faces challenges like they've never experienced before, both personally and professionally. From securing a safe memorial service for a beloved pop star, to saving Guatemalan activists from a hitman, to exposing a white nationalist sympathizer within their own ranks, the team must work against the clock to keep Los Angeles safe. Meanwhile, Hondo's loyalty is torn between the Black community and his brothers in blue, as he reckons with racial tension in L.A. both past and present. Street explores his boundaries with his mother and his love life, while Chris grieves an unexpected loss and Luca aids the team from afar. Deacon struggles with the public's changing attitudes toward police officers, Tan celebrates his love for Bonnie and team friction builds when a chance to work abroad gets competitive. Whether busting an elusive sex trafficking ring or helping hostages escape from a seized courthouse, at the end of the day, the team must not only come together but also consider who they are and what they stand for individually."

S.W.A.T. premieres Friday, Oct. 1 on CBS. The complete season 4 DVD set, which also includes a special featurette, is available Tuesday, Aug. 24.

