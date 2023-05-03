Sherri Shepherd Helped Sunny Hostin Negotiate Her Salary for 'The View' After This Co-Host Helped Her
Sherri Shepherd is reflecting on the power of a good co-worker by speaking up about the ways that former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell taught her "it’s all about paying it forward."
Shepherd shared the anecdote while speaking on her show, Sherri, with The View co-host Sunny Hostin about Hostin's new novel. Shepherd and Hostin overlapped at The View in 2014.
"I don't even know if you remember this, but when I signed my deal sheet, you gave me a call," Hostin said. "I don't know how you got my number... and you were like, 'I heard you're coming on the show.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm joining the show.' She was like, 'Did they give you a car stipend?' I was like, 'No...' and I was like, 'Let me get my deal sheet out.' And you basically went over your salary for the entire time you were there."
Hostin said Shepherd's openness helped to get her "Jenny McCarthy's salary."
Shepherd said the generosity was something she learned from O'Donnell. "Rosie O'Donnell gave everybody's salary and hers and you need to pay it forward," she said. "You gotta stick together!"
Shepherd's eponymous talk show debuted in September 2022. A few months later, Gayle King told ET she was "so happy" for her.
"Listen, she said she wanted to bring light, she wanted to bring love, she wanted to bring funny -- ding, ding, ding. Mission accomplished!" King said.
Last week, ET revealed Shepherd is among those nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards. Joining her in the group are Drew Barrymore, host of The Drew Barrymore Show, and Kelly Clarkson, host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Tamron Hall is also nominated for her work on her eponymous daytime talk show.
Additionally, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are both nominated for their work on Live With Kelly and Ryan -- from which Seacrest just recently departed. Ripa is now co-hosting Live With Kelly and Mark, alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos.
