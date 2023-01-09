Sherri Shepherd is heralding the "sisterhood" at The View amid Barbara Walters' death. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the Sherri host at the A Man Called Otto premiere in New York City Monday night, about the connection she felt to the women of the long-running morning show, while paying homage to the trailblazing journalist.

"Being with the ladies at The View, they're like my sisters. Even the ones that I didn't work with -- Lisa Ling and Debbie Matenopoulos, we saw each other, and we just hugged. I kissed the screen that Star Jones was on and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. It's like a family. You never really leave The View," Shepherd said about returning to the show to pay tribute to Walters, who died at the age of 93 last month.

She continued, "When I heard the news, I immediately texted Joy, and immediately texted Whoopi and Elisabeth texted me, so, we were all on the phone."

"That's a sisterhood that just, the bonds never break," Shepherd added.

The View honored Walters Tuesday in their first show back after the holiday break. The show started with a montage and a tribute to Walters, calling her "the woman who changed the way the world watches daytime TV."

"It's her vision, her passion, her show, and today, The View remembers Barbara Walters," the intro concluded before Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar took the stage alongside co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Shepherd, Matenopoulos and more of the show's stars, past and present, were also in attendance to honor Walters.

ET spoke to Shepherd following last week's tribute, where she shared some of her favorite memories of the TV icon.

"What you saw on the show versus on-on-one with Barbara -- completely different when I said on The View, whenever Barbara would say, 'I want to have dinner with you, dear,' I was like, 'What did I do now?.' We would go out to dinner, hold hands, laugh so much," Shepherd shared.

She continued, "We talked about sex nonstop. She gave me marriage advice. Barbara said, 'You always get with men who take your money, don't get married anymore. You need to become a lesbian, but come to think of it, a lesbian would probably take your money too.' So, I mean, that was Barbara. She had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor and she supported me in everything I did. Came to every show that I did. She just was supportive and loving and funny."

For more from the tribute, check out the video below.

