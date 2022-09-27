Sherri Shepherd is opening up about her bond with her son, Jeffrey. The daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her and Jeffrey, writing that every time she's near him, "my heart bursts with joy."

"I didn't want to move to NY to do this talkshow [sic]. My life was in LA, but my friend @teejmercer said 'Sherri God said New York is not for you but it is for Jeffrey. That is where he will find his independence,'" she went on in the caption. "It has been hard for me letting him jump because I want to protect him from everything that could hurt him. But as he says goodbye to me and walks to the A train to Queens with his friends to see the Mets play, I say a prayer to the One who created him that as he spreads his wings, God will be there to catch him."

As a "single Mom with a special and unique young man" the former View co-host said that she tries her best to focus on Jeffrey's strengths and "give everything else to God."

"This world is cruel but I know that God knows Jeffrey much better than me and I am trusting that within the parameters of his 'special needs', he will thrive," she concluded. "Lord please give me the strength I need for this next leg of this journey."

The host's post was met with love and support from friends and fans alike, including SWV singer Coko, former Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams and Cedric the Entertainer.

Shepherd recently debuted her talk show and kicked off the first episode with a sweet monologue, giving her audience a brief introduction to their host.

"I just want to say if you don’t know, welcome to the Sherri show," she said. "And in case you don’t know, I am Sherri Shepherd. I am a comedian, I am an actress, I’m an Emmy-winning former co-host of The View... I’m also a mother, a girlfriend and I’m also the girl next door who just happens to be living her dream because I’m hosting my own talk show!"

When speaking with ET ahead of the premiere, the Daytime Emmy Award winner said that both Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres were her industry inspirations ahead of her new show's premiere. "A little bit of Ellen, a little bit of inspiration of Oprah, a lot of the laughter of Ellen and put that together, and then you got Sherri and I am like, 'Let’s go,'" she said at that time.

