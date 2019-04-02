Sherri Shepherd is sharing all her thoughts onThe View tell-all book.

ET's Lauren Zima was with Shepherd on the set of Best Ever Trivia Show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she touched on the much-talked-about book,Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.

Written by journalist Ramin Setoodeh, the insightful piece of literature grants readers an inside look into the alleged wild antics, personal feuds and show-stopping feuds that have encompassed the ABC morning show for more than 20 years.

"I have not had a chance to read it. I'm in it, I believe, but I haven't had a chance to read it," Shepherd told ET. "I was there, so I know a lot of it. I don't really need to read it. I know a lot of what went on during my eight, nine years there."

Shepherd was a co-host on The View from 2007 to 2014, and worked alongside Barbara Walters, Jenny McCarthy, Rosie O'Donnell and many other hosts. Ladies Who Punch has already been making headlines for its revealing content and stories from the former hosts. In the book, O'Donnell admits to having a crush on Hasselbeck, though she didn't categorize it as sexual, while McCarthy shared her horror stories about working with Walters.

"Everybody has their own filter," Shepherd stated about the book. "When they were at The View, some people had some not-so-great experiences, and some people had really wonderful experiences. So I would just say, from my end, it was the best experience of my life."

She did, however, admit that she "cried for three years straight" because she had "a very tough task master who I love her to death. It's Barbara Walters."

"But Barbara Walters was tough on the people that she loved and she helped me find my voice," she explained. "So I will forever be indebted to Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Jenny McCarthy for the time that I had on The View because what I have now is because of The View."

Shepherd also spoke highly of O'Donnell, who she says helped her negotiate her salary. "As women, we never know what each other is making and people do that on purpose," she expressed. "If you're doing the same thing as me, I'm going to tell you what I'm making because I want you to make that and more because it helps other women negotiate. And what I appreciate is that Rosie helped negotiate my salary, and had she not, I would have been making nothing. I was struggling and broke, and I will always appreciate that about Rosie O'Donnell."

While Shepherd isn't one of the ladies whose feuds in the book have been so highly talked about, she does reveal that she did have some fights on the show. "Oh, I did. I just didn't talk about them," she said.

"I'll look at stuff that was negative, and how I turned it into a positive, and like I said, I cried for three years, but she helped me find my voice. Sometimes you have to go through difficult times and you have to fall in order to get back up, and be bright, and be great," she stressed. However, she has read some articles about the book and been surprised at how much others have shared.

"I read some stuff and I was like, 'Oh, shoot. Oh OK. That's crazy. Hey Jenny, why'd you say that for? OK," she said. "But, you know, everybody has their own interpretation of how it happened when they were there."

