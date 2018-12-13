Don't expect to see Sherri Shepherd at The View table again!

ET caught up with the 51-year-old comedian on the set of her new Netflix show, Mr. Iglesias, where she opened up about her tenure on the daytime show.

Asked if she'd ever return to the panel, she laughed, looked directly into our cameras and gave a stern "no."

"The View was one of the best experiences of my life being close to Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg, my idol, and it was the best eight years, but it's like going back to an old boyfriend and sleeping with them again," Shepherd joked to ET's Hallie Stephens. "You look up and go, 'How did we get here?'"

However, it sounds like she isn't completely opposed to being on the show... as a guest, that is!

"I'd love to go back and guest host, but for now it's Megan McCain and Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg," said Shepherd, who was a co-host on the show from 2007 to 2014. "It's theirs now. I've had a great time and I left it with love."

Later in our interview, Shepherd also opened up about the emotional reason behind her 30-pound weight loss journey.

"I say you have to make a commitment to actually loving yourself," she said. "A lot of times, as women, we don't take the time to love on ourselves and be gentle with ourselves. When I started saying, 'Sherri, just love on you and make a commitment to you,' that's when things started to happen."

