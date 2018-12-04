Sherri Shepherd Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss After Giving Up Sugar

Sherri Shepherd is looking amazing.

The 51-year-old former View co-host has been taking to Instagram to show off her noticeable weight loss, sharing that she achieved her results by cutting sugar from her diet. Shepherd recently posted a full-body selfie, looking great in a tank top, shredded jeans and over-the-knee boots.

"Over 260 days #sugarfree ... can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel,” she wrote. “Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused … patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present."

“I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs," she continued. "This is not a fad -- it’s my life that is at stake. It feels so good to feel #good.”

Last month, she admitted it's been a struggle to maintain her sugar-free lifestyle, but was remaining dedicated.

"Some days I long for my trusty #butterfinger but I've donated away all my size 16/18 jeans so no going back!" she wrote.

Clearly, Shepherd's weight loss has given her some amazing confidence.

Shepherd isn't the only celebrity who has shed pounds through hard work this year. In October, a source told ET that Rob Kardashian's life is "completely different" since stepping out of the spotlight and losing an estimated 30-50 pounds. Watch the video below for more:

