Sheryl Lee Ralph stays winning! ET's Denny Directo caught up with the Abbott Elementary star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, and she couldn't have been more thrilled to be there.

"I am so excited to be here at the AMA in the year that Proposition 28 was passed, and arts and music education will be welcomed back into schools," Ralph said of the recently-passed California ballot initiative. "To be here at the AMAs where we celebrate new young artists and the young-at-heart artists -- this is the perfect time for me to be here."

Ralph knows something about big awards show wins. The actress had one of the most memorable moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards earlier this year when she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the first season of Abbott Elementary.

She also had another major moment recently, when Rihanna tapped her to star in her highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show.

"Let me tell you that was one of the greatest 60 seconds of my whole life," Ralph recalled. "I was like you betta strut mama!... I'm gonna have that forever, and I love the way people are trying to do my choreography!"

So, now that Ralph is in with the Fenty family, is there a chance we could see RiRi pop up on Abbott Elementary?

"Who knows?" Ralph said. "You never know. Stranger things have happened, it could be a wonderful thing."

"I am so thrilled about all the wonderful things happening for her," she added of Queen Ri. "The baby, the relationship, everything is good and I'm glad and I'm going to join her with the slayage."

So what's next for Ralph? Hopefully hosting next year's Emmy Awards! In a conversation with Into It host Sam Sanders at Vulture Festival on Nov. 12, the actress said she would love to host the Emmys following her big win and iconic acceptance speech at the 2022 awards.

"I have not phoned the producers yet," Ralph admitted to ET, "but I would make a blessed good host next year for the EMMYs. It would be a brand new show!"

The 2022 American Music Awards air live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

