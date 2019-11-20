Shia LaBeouf Grabs Coffee With 'SNL' Talent Exec Rebecca Schwartz

Shia LaBeouf was out and about in New York City on Tuesday with a female friend.

Braving the chilly weather in a Green Bay Packers jacket, gray hoodie and baseball cap, the Honey Boy star grabbed a coffee in the SoHo neighborhood with Saturday Night Live talent executive Rebecca Schwartz. ET has reached out to LaBeouf's rep regarding the romance rumors between these two.

Schwartz, who was wearing a casual all-black outfit, was romantically linked to music producer Mark Ronson earlier this year. The pair even went together to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February after Ronson won Best Original Song at the awards show for his and Lady Gaga's ballad, "Shallow," from the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

As for LaBeouf, he was last reported to be dating his Honey Boy co-star, FKA Twigs, before their split in June. This came after his breakup from actress Mia Goth.

LaBeouf and 25-year-old Goth were also co-stars in Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama, Nymphomaniac, and had been dating for four years before marrying in a live-streamed Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator in October 2016.

A rep for the 33-year-old actor told ET in September 2018 that the two divorced, though Clark County Nevada's official Twitter account stated that its records showed no marriage license for LaBeouf and Goth. However, they did note that a "commitment ceremony" was performed.

This has been a good year for LaBeouf as Honey Boy is gaining critical acclaim, and he's been very open to talking about the ups and downs he's faced in his past. Here's what he had to say about his 2017 arrest:

