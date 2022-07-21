Shonka Dukureh, Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis,' Dead at 44

Elvis actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment Thursday, ET can confirm. She was 44.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the Baz Luhrmann production, was found dead Thursday morning, in the bedroom of her apartment that she shared with her two young children. One of them found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor’s apartment, where police said, at 9:27 a.m., the neighbor called 911.

While foul play is not suspected, Dukureh’s cause of death is not yet known, and is still under investigation, pending autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shonka Dukureh/Instagram

In addition to landing her first major film role in Elvis, Dukureh appeared in Doja Cat's "Vegas" music video, where she played the Big Mama Thornton role as well.

According to her website, the teacher turned Hollywood star was set to release her first studio album this summer.

