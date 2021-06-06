Shop Early Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More
Shop Amazon now to get huge savings on products to make your house a little more comfortable. Amazon's Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but if you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, you can find tons of discounts on items for the home with Early Prime Day Deals! Whether you need to do some home improvement, or you're looking to do minor tweaks to make working from home more comfortable, there's a wide range of products to make home a little more welcoming.
Amazon sales in the for the home section never disappoint. It has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with patio furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, ET Style has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Shop our top picks for the home from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Epic Shopping Event
Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to Perform in Amazon Prime Day Show
The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More
Early Prime Day Deals: Leggings from Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein
Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals: Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $29
Genius Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok
Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts
265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Kate Spade, Apple, CHI, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More
Early Prime Day Deals on Travel Gear