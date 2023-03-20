Shop The Best Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances at Amazon's Kitchen Outlet For Spring Cooking
Spring has officially arrived, which means it is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen with new and improved appliances. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an iconic stand mixer for a new baking recipe, Ninja and KitchenAid have tons of options for all of your cooking needs. Luckily for you, Amazon's Kitchen Outlet is filled with incredible deals on kitchen appliances from these two legendary cookware brands.
Are you in need of a new blender or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.
Right now, you can secure many Ninja and KitchenAid kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen this spring. We've rounded up the best Amazon deals on these two popular kitchen brands to add to your shopping carts below.
Best Deals on Ninja Appliances
Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
If you're searching for a compact air fryer, Ninja's Mini Air Fryer features 2-Qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals.
Ninja's extra-large, family-sized multicooker has the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp - all under one SmartLid.
Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with convenient cups that can go directly on the blender.
Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer.
This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.
The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond.
If you've been considering an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro is your solution.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances
KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Slice or shred vegetables and cheeses with precision. The three different blades included are great for cucumbers and celery to cabbages and potatoes.
Opt for a handheld KitchenAid mixer. With 7 different speeds and a soft grip handle, this hand mixer makes it easier and faster to mix your favorite treats.
A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables.
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods.
KitchenAid's 2 Slice Toaster features 5 settings, from light (1) to dark (5) to customize the browning of your toast.
If you already have a KitchenAid standing mixer, a spiralizer attachment will be a great addition to your kitchen. With this attachment, you can make your own zucchini noodles and more sweet and savory meals.
Enjoy coffee on spring mornings with this easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
