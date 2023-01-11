Last night, the Golden Globes red carpet was studded with Hollywood veterans and newcomers alike, with everyone from Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis to Julia Garner and Anya Taylor-Joy making an appearance. From Jenna Ortega's perfectly pleated Gucci gown to Michelle Yeoh's mesmerizing navy sequins, each look seemed to be more elaborate than the next.

If you felt the urge to online shop following all of the Golden Globes fashion moments, you're not alone. Luckily for you, we're here to help you get the look with outfits inspired by our favorite trends of the night. Whether you found yourself swooning over romantic shades of pinks and purples or want to bring the drama in an opera length glove, ET Style has tracked down beautiful and budget-friendly dresses inspired by our favorite celebs.

Below, check out the biggest fashion trends of the 2023 Golden Globes and how to shop them.

Sequins, Sparkles and Beads — Oh My!

Best believe we're still bejeweled this awards season. It seemed like everyone this year — Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Chastain, Angela Basset, Jennifer Coolidge, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Hudson, just to name a few — showed up to the red carpet in sparkling floor length gowns that reflected their star power.

Decadent Draping

The way a dress falls on the body can make or break a look, which is where draping techniques come into play. From figure-flattering ruching to playful pleats, fashion icons Jenna Ortega, Rihanna and Viola Davis all wore gowns accented by expertly draped fabric.

Bustier-Inspired Bodices

Corset tops have become a major trend over the past year, so it was no surprise to us when our favorite celebs showed up in lingerie-inspired pieces. Quinta Brunson, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Julia Garner and showed off their décolletage in these sultry silhouettes.

Soft Girl Era: Pinks and Purples

Clearly, Valentine's Day on the horizon seemed to serve as inspiration to many of our celebrity stylists. Stars of the big and small screen such as Margot Robbie, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and Selena Gomez made us swoon in romantic hues reminiscent of the lovers' holiday.

Arm Candy

A rather logical trend to come out of the COVID fashion era, we love the drama that only an opera-length glove can bring. Breakout streaming stars such as Emma D'Arcy, Ayo Edebiri, Meg Stalter and Britt Lower added a touch of old-school glamour to the red carpet with a pair of fabulous gloves.

