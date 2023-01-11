Shopping

Show-Stopping Fashion Trends from the Golden Globes Red Carpet — And How to Get the Look

By Lauren Gruber
Jenna Ortega golden globe
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Last night, the Golden Globes red carpet was studded with Hollywood veterans and newcomers alike, with everyone from Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis to Julia Garner and Anya Taylor-Joy making an appearance. From Jenna Ortega's perfectly pleated Gucci gown to Michelle Yeoh's mesmerizing navy sequins, each look seemed to be more elaborate than the next.

If you felt the urge to online shop following all of the Golden Globes fashion moments, you're not alone. Luckily for you, we're here to help you get the look with outfits inspired by our favorite trends of the night. Whether you found yourself swooning over romantic shades of pinks and purples or want to bring the drama in an opera length glove, ET Style has tracked down beautiful and budget-friendly dresses inspired by our favorite celebs.

Below, check out the biggest fashion trends of the 2023 Golden Globes and how to shop them.

Sequins, Sparkles and Beads — Oh My!

Michelle Yeoh golden globes
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Best believe we're still bejeweled this awards season. It seemed like everyone this year — Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Chastain, Angela Basset, Jennifer Coolidge, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Hudson, just to name a few — showed up to the red carpet in sparkling floor length gowns that reflected their star power. 

Get the Look:

Lulu's Dramatic Entrance Navy Blue Sequin Maxi Dress
Lulu's Dramatic Entrance Navy Blue Sequin Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Dramatic Entrance Navy Blue Sequin Maxi Dress

Just as the name suggests, you'll make a statement at any party in this sequin and bead-adorned navy dress.

$115
Heartloom Ridley Dress
Heartloom Ridley Dress
Revolve
Heartloom Ridley Dress

A curve-hugging wrap waist and asymmetrical neckline make this midi a flattering choice for your next event.

$189

Decadent Draping

jenna ortega golden globes
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The way a dress falls on the body can make or break a look, which is where draping techniques come into play. From figure-flattering ruching to playful pleats, fashion icons Jenna Ortega, Rihanna and Viola Davis all wore gowns accented by expertly draped fabric.

Banana Republic Solaire Pleated Midi Dress
Banana Republic Solaire Pleated Midi Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Solaire Pleated Midi Dress

Available in wintry amethyst, wine red and black, this pleated dress from Banana Republic is a steal at under $50.

$150$42
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Revolve
Norma Kamali Diana Gown

Norma Kamali's Diane gown is a cult favorite thanks to its draped fabric that's both comfortable and curve-accentuating.

$215

Bustier-Inspired Bodices

quinta brunson golden globes
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Corset tops have become a major trend over the past year, so it was no surprise to us when our favorite celebs showed up in lingerie-inspired pieces. Quinta Brunson, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Julia Garner and showed off their décolletage in these sultry silhouettes.

Get the Look:

Princess Polly Teyana Mini Dress
Princess Polly Teyana Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Teyana Mini Dress

Rock the underwear-as-outerwear trend in a subtle way with this lace underwire mini.

$65
For Love and Lemons X REVOLVE Bustier Gown
For Love and Lemons X REVOLVE Bustier Gown
Revolve
For Love and Lemons X REVOLVE Bustier Gown

This bustier-style dress features a sheer lace insert, underwire cups and a dramatic ruffled tulle skirt.

$359

Soft Girl Era: Pinks and Purples

margot robbie golden globes
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Clearly, Valentine's Day on the horizon seemed to serve as inspiration to many of our celebrity stylists. Stars of the big and small screen such as Margot Robbie, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and Selena Gomez made us swoon in romantic hues reminiscent of the lovers' holiday.

Get the Look:

Abercrombie and Fitch Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress

With an alluring lace-up back and simple shape, this pink dress is a lovely option for date night.

$120
Katie May Surreal Gown
Katie May Surreal Gown
Revolve
Katie May Surreal Gown

This dreamy dress features an elegant cowl neck and similarly draped low back with a lace detail.

$250

Arm Candy

Britt Lower golden globes
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

A rather logical trend to come out of the COVID fashion era, we love the drama that only an opera-length glove can bring. Breakout streaming stars such as Emma D'Arcy, Ayo Edebiri, Meg Stalter and Britt Lower added a touch of old-school glamour to the red carpet with a pair of fabulous gloves.

Windsor Wren Strapless Ruched Formal Dress And Gloves Set
Windsor Wren Strapless Ruched Formal Dress And Gloves Set
Windsor
Windsor Wren Strapless Ruched Formal Dress And Gloves Set

Dip your toes into the trend with a subtle, sheer pair of opera gloves and matching dress.

$55
House of CB Isadora Strapless Corset Cocktail Dress & Gloves
House of CB Isadora Strapless Corset Cocktail Dress & Gloves
Nordstrom
House of CB Isadora Strapless Corset Cocktail Dress & Gloves

Equal parts elegant and sexy, this velvety lace dress is elevated with matching opera gloves.

$285

