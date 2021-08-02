Showtime Renews 'The Chi' for Season 5

Showtime is giving The Chi fans another season of drama. The network announced on Monday that the Lena Waithe-created series has been renewed for a fifth season.

Waithe, who also serves as an executive producer for the series, revealed the news during an Instagram Live with the show's cast after Sunday's finale.

"Season 5 of The Chi is coming. It is done. It is written," she said, thanking fans for their loyalty and viewership. "You've been going with us. The Chi has been a journey. We've learned a lot, we've grown a lot and these characters have grown with us. We've yelled at them. We've done silly things with them. We've watched them go from babies to young men and young ladies."

"We're really grateful," she added. "Yes, Season 5 is coming."

The Chi follows a coming-of-age story of a group of South Side Chicago residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season 4 picks up after Jake (Michael V. Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers. Newlyweds Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (guest star Hannaha Hall) deal with the repercussions from his affair with Dom (guest star La La Anthony) by exploring open marriage. Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) grapples with her pregnancy, while Jada (Yolonda Ross) bravely faces a health crisis. The relationship between Kevin (Alex Hibbert) and Jemma (guest star Judae’a Brown) takes a turn, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) launches a new podcast venture. New mayor Douda (Curtiss Cook) harnesses his newfound power while navigating his complicated relationship with wife Roselyn (guest star Kandi Burruss). Meanwhile, Trig (Luke James) and Imani (guest star Jasmine Davis) are on a personal mission to help their community.

The installment featured several familiar faces as guest stars including Tabitha Brown, Jason Weaver, Vic Mensa, Tai Davis and Da Brat.

Season 5 will air on the network in 2022.

