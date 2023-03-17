'Shrinking' Season 2: Release Date, Returning Cast and More

The Shrinking cast is headed back to therapy. Apple TV+ announced on Mar. 9 that their new hit comedy will return for season 2.

Co-created by Jason Segel and Ted Lasso alums Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist grieving his wife who begins to bend the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Upon throwing his training to the wayside, he finds his actions begin to make sweeping changes to everyone's lives, even his own.

Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, Jimmy's supervisor at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, who has Parkinson’s disease, and Jessica Williams stars as Gaby, another co-worker and friend of Jimmy's.

Christa Miller plays Jimmy's neighbor, Liz, and Lukita Maxwell appears as his daughter, Alice. Michael Urie plays Brian, an old friend, and Luke Tennie stars as Sean, a client who Jimmy takes under his wing. Heidi Gardner and Ted McGinley also played recurring characters in the first season.

Season 1 quickly won the hearts of its fans for its ability to strike a balance between comedic and touching with many pointing to its influences from the Ted Lasso creative team.

"You have people who are the best at what they do," Segel told ET at the show's premiere. "I'm a huge Bill Lawrence fan and Brett Goldstein I think is a genius, so to join forces I felt really lucky."

Segel also sang the praises of working with Ford. "It's a dream," he said. "He treated all of us like a peer, he broke through the awe really quickly."

Ford also spoke highly of his involvement. "It's really fun," he said. "The people I'm working with are fantastic."

Here's everything we know about Shrinking season 2.

Does Shrinking season 2 have a release date? No, Apple TV+ has not yet announced a release date for Shrinking season 2.

Has Shrinking season 2 started filming? It's unclear when Shrinking will begin filming.

What will happen in Shrinking season 2? Though the specific plot points of season 2 are unknown, Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein told The Hollywood Reporter that they have a three-season arc planned for Shrinking's characters.

The season finale of Shrinking releases on Apple TV+ on March 24.

