Sia and Kylie Minogue are collaborating again for the first time in almost 10 years with their new song, "Dance Alone." But wait, there's more -- Sia also announced a new album, Reasonable Woman.

"Dance Alone" is the third track on Sia's new 15-track album, out May 3 via Atlantic Records. The last time Sia and Minogue collaborated was in 2014 when they dropped "Kiss Me Once" on Minogue's 12th studio album of the same title.

For her first proper solo album since 2016, Sia's Reasonable Woman features a star-studded lineup of artists, including Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan, Labrinth, Tierra Whack, Paris Hilton and more. Khan is featured on the second track, "Immortal Queen," and Labrinth is on the eighth track, "Incredible." Hilton is featured on the 13th track, "Fame Won't Love You."

Sia's new track featuring Minogue comes just days after Minogue won a GRAMMY for "Padam Padam" in the Best Pop/Dance Recording category. ET was with Minogue on the red carpet when she told Kevin Frazier about collecting her second GRAMMY.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Khan back in November, when she opened up about the special bond she's developed with Sia, who also performed at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Reasonable Woman album artwork. - Atlantic Records

Dance Alone artwork. - Atlantic Records

"Sia and I have become great musical partners, writing stuff together," she shared. "We have a song coming out in the first quarter of next year."

"I'm looking forward to that," she added. "We'll be doing a lot more work together."

Similarly, Hilton spoke to ET on the red carpet at the 2024 GRAMMYs, sharing intel about her upcoming second album and collaborating with the one and only Sia.

"I'm just so excited for my second album! Sia is executive producing it [and] the tracks are epic," she told ET. "The album is me and a lot of amazing, badass females on it and a lot of surprises."

Reasonable Woman drops May 3.

