Sienna Miller Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sienna Miller is expecting her second child!

The actress was spotted with a baby bump while vacationing in Ibiza this week, according to photos obtained by People. While spending time at the beach with friends, Miller donned a two-piece brown bikini that put her belly on full display.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star, 41, is already mom to a 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with her ex, actor Tom Sturridge.

ET has reached out to Miller's reps for confirmation.

While the actress has yet to comment on the happy news, she was all smiles with her boyfriend, 26-year-old actor Oli Green, when the pair attended Wimbledon together earlier this summer.

Oli Green and Sienna Miller at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 9, 2023. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after they were spotted out on a date in New York City. They went public with appearances together during awards season that year, attending a BAFTA after-party and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on each other's arms.

The actress was previously engaged to Jude Law, but the couple separated in November 2006 amid Law's high-profile cheating scandal. They rekindled their romance in 2009, but split once again in February 2011. Miller and Sturridge were together from 2011-15, welcoming their daughter on July 7, 2012.

In an April 2022 interview with Elle UK, Miller revealed that she had frozen some of her eggs the year prior, hoping to remove the "existential threat" of the demand she felt from the public to have more children.

The actress admitted at the time that she felt "pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise."

"Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me," she explained. "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

