'Siesta Key' Sneak Peek: Juliette and Sam's Fairy-Tale Romance Is Starting to Crack
'Siesta Key': Madisson, Juliette and Chloe Tease Romances and a …
Lizzo Goes Nude on TikTok to Tease New Tune About Unconditional …
‘Jackass’ Cast Celebrates 20 Years With Release of New Movie (Ex…
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Dish on Workouts and Weddin…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
'90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo on Season 6, Craig Conover Love Tr…
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Love is fizzling for Juliette and Sam in the new trailer for Siesta Key's season 4 continuation. In the preview, happy moments from the pair’s relationship play as tweets that speculated about who cheated on who and their status flash across the screen.
Right as the trailer starts, the tweets disappear, and the drama really begins. “I’m here trying to make this work,” Sam says, before Juliette fires back, “Just shut up for, like, five seconds.”
For the remainder of the trailer, the season’s drama unfolds as additional cast members -- Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Madisson Hausburg, Garrett Miller, Brandon Gomes and Amanda Miller -- all try to wrap their head around everything that is going on.
“This summer in the Key is about change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close... and who you’ve outgrown,” a synopsis about the series reveals. “The new slate of scorching episodes spotlights Juliette, Kelsey, Chloe, Madisson, Amanda, Garrett, and Brandon along with a few fresh faces, as they face unexpected challenges and surprises.”
In addition to the romance drama, the new episodes will see Chloe continuing her journey of enlightenment with a new man by her side; Madisson’s new life in Los Angeles, while she tries to plan the perfect wedding in Siesta Key; Garrett dealing with the backlash about his relationship with Kenna; and Brandon stepping up to the plate with fatherhood.
Siesta Key premieres on Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. on MTV.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Hausberg Reveals She Had a Stillbirth
'Siesta Key' Star Chloe Trautman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long
'Siesta Key' Star Brandon Gomes Talks Parenthood & Ex Camilla Cattaneo
'Siesta Key' Stars Madisson and Ish on Proposal and Wedding Plans