Avatar is all about family and Sigourney Weaver says the next installments of the sci-franchise promise to bring audiences further along into the Sully family's journey.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Weaver at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, where she teased what's next for Avatar universe.

"I know what the storyline is. It's pretty great," Weaver said coyly, when asked about what fans can expect from her character Kiri and her relationship with Spider. "So, I think that we will keep with that and, you know, I think you're gonna go on a journey with all these members of the family."

"You are a member of the family as you're watching the film," she continued. "And I feel like the power of the story is it's so emotional, it's so moving and so exciting -- scary, sometimes, but it's such an experience."

As for the film's two Golden Globe nominations -- one for Best Motion Picture - Drama and the other for the film's director James Cameron, Weaver said she's "delighted."

Her castmates Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington echoed a similar sentiment when speaking with ET, with Saldana saying that she's "so happy," to receive the recognition, but even happier for Cameron who has been the mastermind behind the entire Avatar franchise.

"He put a lot of thought and work and love into this -- and a lot of time," Saldana shared. "And you certainly know it's time he spent away from his life and those that are closest to him in this world... [so] for him to get that recognition, it's just proof that anything done with love can be recognized by many."

Worthington, meanwhile, called the noms "a great testament to everyone's hard work and all the creative endeavors."

See the long-awaited sequel when Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on Dec. 16.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zoe Saldana Reflects on 20th Anniversary of 'Crossroads'

Sam Worthington Reacts to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’s Golden Globe Nom

Kate Winslet Dishes on Filming Her Record-Setting Underwater Scene

James Cameron Calls 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a ‘Love Letter to the Ocean’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery