Sigourney Weaver Weighs In on Selena Gomez's 'Working Girl' Reboot (Exclusive)
Sigourney Weaver has nothing but support for Selena Gomez'sWorking Girl reboot!
ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the celebrated actress at the 2022 Elle Women in Hollywood gala at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday, where she weighed in on the news that Gomez is in talks to produce a remake of the Oscar-nominated 1988 classic, in which Weaver starred alongside Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Joan Cusack.
"I'm glad to bring it back. It's a great story," Weaver said, though she admitted she "doesn't know anything" about the new project.
"It's all about the women in this office and, you know, it's a comedy but it's about some real stuff," she added. "I think all the stealing of dresses and everything is very timely."
The actress also opened up about another highly anticipated project, the upcoming Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Weaver said she can't wait for the world to finally see what's been in the works in the 13 years since the first Avatar hit theaters.
"It's a hell of a movie," the actress marveled. "It is an amazing story. A very emotional story, a very personal story, related to [director] Jim Cameron... and a great cast!"
Weaver joins Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Giovanni Ribisi and Michelle Yeoh, among many others in the sci-fi epic. And Weaver herself is playing a different role than the one she played in the first film.
"I get to play a 14-year-old girl!" Weaver explained excitedly. In The Way of Water, Weaver stars as one of the young Na'vi.
"I just love everyone in it, and I'm so excited to let it go into the world," she continued. "I think it's these films are about our planet, even though they're far away from us."
Teasing the story with just three words, Weaver described the forthcoming sequel as "wondrous," "compelling," and "exhilarating."
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theaters Dec. 16, 2022, with three subsequent sequels set to debut in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
