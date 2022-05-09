'Avatar: The Way of Water': See First Teaser from Long-Awaited Sequel
It's almost time to return to Pandora!
Avatar fans got their first official online look at the long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's massively successful 2009 fantasy epic on Monday, as the first teaser-trailer and first-look photos were released from Avatar: The Way of Water.
Set more than a decade after the events of the first Avatar, The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family -- Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their kids -- and returns to the land of the Na'vi as they must fight new battles to keep their people safe.
"I know one thing: Wherever we go, this family is our fortress," Jake says in the teaser, which features stunning, sweeping shots of the mythical land of Pandora.
The upcoming sequel also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.
During Disney's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month, Cameron officially announced the title for the sequel, and shared that the original Avatar will be remastered and re-released in theaters beginning on Sept. 23, in preparation for The Way of Water's Dec. 16 release date.
"We wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special," Cameron told the CinemaCon crowd. "We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do."
Check out the teaser and first-look photos below:
Avatar: The Way of Water is theaters on Dec. 16.
