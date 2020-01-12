'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel Series Coming to CBS

Silence of the Lambs is continuing on -- with a follow-up series at CBS.

Clarice takes place in 1993, one year after the events of the Oscar-winning movie, and follows the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Jodie Foster played the heroine in the 1991 movie, which earned her an Academy Award. The film won four additional Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Jonathan Demme, and is based on the best-selling novel.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes -- Clarice Starling,” said Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who will write and executive produce Clarice. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

Kurtzman and Lumet are the co-creators and co-showrunners of CBS All Access' upcoming series,The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Kurtzman and his production company, Secret Hideout, are at the helm of the Star Trek universe on CBS All Access, including Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, starring Sir Patrick Stewart. He is also an executive producer on CBS' Hawaii Five-0.

