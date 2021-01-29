Simon Baker and Wife Rebecca Rigg Separate After 29 Years of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg have called it quits. The former Mentalist star and his wife have split after 29 years of marriage. The two confirmed their separation in a joint statement on Friday.

"Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage," the statement reads. "The longtime couple quietly split last April and have jointly stated, 'We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives.'"

Baker, 51, and Rigg, 53, met in the '90s and co-starred on the Australian soap opera E Street. They share three children together; daughter Stella, 27 and sons Claude, 22, and Harry, 19.

Baker, who seldom posts on Instagram, last shared a photo of him and his wife in June of 2019.

The actor previously revealed that he and Rigg didn't celebrate their wedding anniversary, explaining they've "never really been big on it."

"I think we put too much pressure on it. It's not like that with us. We're a team," he told People in 2018. "Most of the time, 99 percent of the time, we're really great friends. So I don't need to mark it with great things."

He added, "The most important thing in our relationship is that we're both able to be ourselves. I think it's probably the most important thing in most relationships, isn't it?"

