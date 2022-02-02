Simon Cowell is in good spirits after suffering another painful injury in a bike accident.

Cowell and his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, stepped out of their London home for a stroll, and Cowell told reporters for MailOnline, "I'm OK. I'm feeling much better, thank you."

A source previously told ET that the America's Got Talent judge is recovering at home with family after he broke his arm in an accident on his electric bike last Thursday in London. The source adds that Cowell, 62, was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Cowell was photographed wearing a bright yellow cast on his left arm, which sported cartoon scribbles seemingly drawn by the couple's 7-year-old son, Eric.

According to Us, a source tells the outlet that Cowell was riding down the middle of the road with the electric motor on, and his wheels slipped as he hit a wet patch of asphalt. The source alleges that Cowell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Cowell appeared to confirm this on Wednesday, telling MailOnline, "I'm a bit of a nutter... I'll definitely wear a helmet next time."

The accident comes nearly 18 months after Cowell broke his back in an accident while testing an electric bike at his home in Malibu, California, in August 2020.

The injuries to his back required an extensive, six-hour spinal surgery to correct -- which included the placement of several metal rods and pins -- and quite a lot of recuperation time to heal properly.

ET spoke with Cowell last February about his recovery, and he admitted that "the first four weeks were the hardest."

"Because you feel kind of helpless, and it was the first time in my life I've ever felt helpless," he explained. "Then you're bored and frustrated, and I was in so much pain."

However, Cowell said that after taking the steps to recover, much of his pain dissipated as if it were a miracle.

"Just like the doctor said, you hit this kinda seven, eight-week mark, and it's like it never happened. I mean, literally like that, so there were a lot of pluses," Cowell shared. "And I didn't catch COVID, so I was lucky."

In fact, Cowell said that in spite of the pain, his injury actually led to him living healthier and treating his body better than he had been before the accident, and that he was in a better place physically than he'd been.

"I'm healthier now than I was a year ago because of this back injury. One of the things you've got to do is so much exercise to kind of, like, heal," Cowell explained. "So I have to walk, like, five, 10 miles a day, so I actually feel better than I did a year ago."

