Simon Cowell Engaged to Longtime Love Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman.

According to multiple reports, Cowell popped the question during a family vacation in Barbados over Christmas, with both the couple's 7-year-old son, Eric, and Silverman's eldest son, Adam, 16, present. ET has reached out to Cowell's rep for comment.

Cowell and Silverman were reportedly on a walk at the beach when Cowell surprised Silverman with the proposal.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2013 and welcomed their first child together, Eric, in February of 2014.

"Mum, Dad and Eric. Now two days old," the America's Got Talent judge shared in a sweet post announcing Eric's arrival.

"I never knew how much love and pride I would feel," he added. "Lauren in great shape. Thanks for all your kind messages."

Mum, Dad and Eric. Now two days old. pic.twitter.com/ChWlrXmtmO — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) February 16, 2014

Cowell spoke about his relationship with Silverman while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, calling her his "rock."

"Lauren, you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with," he said at the time.

He also spoke about his late parents, and their son, Eric, whom he said may also find himself on the Walk of Fame one day.

"I have a feeling they are looking down and now I can look over to my son, Eric, and say, 'Maybe one day you will get one of these as well,'" an emotional Cowell added.

RELATED CONTENT

Simon Cowell Shares Hopeful Update on Nightbirde's Cancer Battle

'AGT' Week 4: Crossbow Pranks, Golden Buzzer Songs & Other Highlights!

Simon Cowell on Returning to 'AGT' After Painful Bike Accident

‘AGT’ Judge Simon Cowell Says He Feels Even Better Than He Did a Year Ago Following Bike Accident This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery