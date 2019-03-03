Simon Pegg, is that you!?



Recently, trainer Nick Lower posted a new photo of the Mission: Impossible - Fallout star looking totally transformed. While he’s clearly undergone a huge weight loss, he’s also built some muscle in the process. The image showcases the leading man’s new impressive abs.



“#SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie,” Lower captioned the image. “The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look.”



The new film centers around the death of a patriarch heading up a powerful family, according to Deadline. Afterward, his wife and daughter discover a secret inheritance that could destroy the family. In the film, the 49-year-old British comedian plays Morgan. Although details on specific roles are scarce, we’re betting Morgan’s not the elder who passes away.



The film also stars Lily Collins, Chace Crawford, Connie Nielsen and more.

Undergoing radical transformations for a role is fairly common in Hollywood. Christian Bale and Nicole Kidman both underwent extensive makeup, prosthetics (and in Bale’s case, gaining 40 pounds) for their roles in Vice and Destroyer, respectively.

“Well, it was, it was a long process, it's not like bang we just got it,” Bale told ET at his film's premiere in December when asked about how he became Vice President Dick Cheney. “But there was a wonderful team, Greg Cannom and Chris Gallaher, the incredible makeup artists… the whole team, you know, everyone did an impeccable job and that's how the transformation works so well.”

The 44-year-old Oscar winner later said that it took “four hours every single day” to get his prosthetics and makeup perfected. “We had time, we worked at it, [if] it wasn't right we corrected it, we got mad at each other, you know, it was a lot of fun getting there.”



However this drastic weight loss is less common. Fans will remember that Bale famously lost 120 pounds to play the lead in 2004’s The Machinist.

Check out loads more startling transformations right here.



