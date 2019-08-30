Simone Biles’ Brother Tevin Arrested and Charged in Triple Murder

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of gymnast and Olympian Simone Biles, has been charged with a triple homicide, Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office tell ET in a joint statement.

Tevin has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of perjury. He has been arrested and is currently being held at Liberty County Jail in Georgia.

The alleged incident, which took place this past New Year’s Eve at a Cleveland, Ohio residence, left three men, aged 18 to 23, dead after gunfire broke out.

The Cleveland Police’s Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and identified Tevin as the shooter. According to the joint statement, he is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 13th.

Simone has not spoken out about the incident since the news broke. Back in 2017, she shared photos of herself and Tevin, writing, “Everyone says we look like twins but we don’t see it | my brother Tevin.”

More details to come.

