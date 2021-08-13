Simone Biles Receives Tetanus Shot After Being Bitten by a Dog

Just a week after her return from Tokyo's Summer Olympic Games, Simone Biles suffered a minor injury.

On Friday, the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast revealed that she had been bitten by a dog on her finger, forcing her to visit a doctor.

"German shepherds don’t play. I’ve grown up my whole life with German shepherds and never got bit. This dog at the farm just said NOT TODAY. Lol, I went to the doctor to get a tetanus shot," Biles wrote over a video where she showed the injured finger.

Last week, after earning a bronze and silver medal at the Olympics, Biles returned to her hometown of Houston, Texas, and was greeted by both her adoring parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, and a crowd of people holding American flags.

"Houston, I’m home," Biles captioned a pic of her hugging her dad.

Since being back, the athlete has visited her boyfriend, 26-year-old Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, at his team practice and shared a few selfies of relaxing now that the Games are over.

