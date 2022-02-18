Simone Biles Says Her Engagement Ring 'Beats a Gold Medal'
Simone Biles' four Olympic gold medals are not her most prized possessions anymore. On Valentine's Day, the 24-year-old gymnast's boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, proposed with a diamond engagement ring.
On Friday's episode of the Today show, Carson Daly jokingly asked Biles, "You have so much gold, Simone. The ring that you have now, does it match all the hardware that you have? The gold, the silver, does it clash?"
"It's definitely my most prized possession now and I'm always wearing it," she gushed. "It definitely beats a gold medal."
As for the proposal, Owens said he's been planning this since December, and knew Biles was the one just one month into their relationship in 2020.
"I thought it might happen this year, but definitely not on Valentine's Day." Biles admitted. "So that's why it was such a shock. The way he set everything up was just so seamless."
Owens chimed in, "She thought it was a normal day."
And while these two just got engaged earlier this week, Biles told Today that the wedding planning has already begun!
The 26-year-old Houston Texans safety proposed to Biles in a gazebo in Houston, Texas. The gymnast wore a black mini dress and her beau sported a gray suit.
On her Instagram, the bride-to-be shared a video of her new oval-cut diamond ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band. "THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺," she captioned a series of photos.
Owens commented on the post, "Ready for forever with you ❤️."
