Simone Biles to Compete in Balance Beam Final in Tokyo Olympics
Suni Lee Wins Olympic Gold as Simone Biles Cheers From the Stands
Simone Biles' Boyfriend Shows Support as Gymnast Withdraws From …
Simone Biles Thanks Fans for Their Support After Withdrawing Fro…
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Reacts to Simone Biles' Exit From Tokyo …
Simone Biles Speaks Out After Withdrawing From Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles Exits From All-Around Finals at Tokyo Olympics, J.L…
Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympics, Britney Spears Files to Re…
Quanesha Burks on How She Manifested Her Way to the 2021 Olympic…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Simone Biles plans to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday. The event marks the 24-year-old Team U.S.A. gymnast's last opportunity to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.
Biles previously withdrew from a total of four events in the games, citing mental health issues that kept her from safely performing her routines.
“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” U.S.A. Gymnastics said in a statement.
Biles' teammate, MyKayla Skinner, who replaced her during the vault finals, hinted that Biles would return after winning a silver medal on Sunday.
When asked if Biles would compete in Tuesday's individual beam event, she replied, "I think so. Yes," before clarifying, "I don't know for sure. It's kind of up to her. So that's the game plan."
If Biles does compete as scheduled, the event will come one week after she initially withdrew from the women's team final after competing in the first rotation.
Biles has been open about struggling with the "twisties," a mental block where gymnasts lose track of their position midair.
"I didn't have a bad performance & quit. I've had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition," she wrote after the women's team final. "I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver. QUEENS!!!! Hence why we have 4 team members [because] ALLLLL of us can compete in team meet. Not just me."
RELATED CONTENT:
MyKayla Skinner Says She Thinks Simone Biles Will Compete in Beam
Simone Biles Withdraws From Uneven Bars and Vault at 2021 Olympics
How the 'Twisties' Are Still Impacting Simone Biles at the Olympics