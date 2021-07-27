Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Competition at Tokyo Olympics: Michelle Obama, Hoda Kotb & More Share Support
Following Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the team gymnastics competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, her fellow athletes and famous fans are sending messages of support.
The defending gold medalist in vault, floor exercise, all-around and the team competition, Biles left the competition floor with the Team USA medical trainer after her first rotation on the vault. She was ultimately replaced by alternate Jordan Chiles, and the team went on to win silver, behind the Russian Olympic Committee.
Michelle Obama sent her support, taking to Twitter to send Biles an uplifting message.
"Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA!" the former first lady wrote.
Following her exit, Biles spoke with Today's Hoda Kotb, sharing some insight into her mental state.
"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," she said. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."
As for whether she'll return to competition for the all-around events on Thursday, Biles added, "We're going to take it day by day and we're just gonna see."
After their interview, Kotb tweeted, "Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym."
Fellow Olympian Adam Rippon posted, "I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU."
Biles' Dancing With the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, tweeted, "Thinking of @Simone_Biles and what a legend she is."
And legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao also spoke out on Biles' behalf, tweeting, "Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles."
See more celebs' support below:
