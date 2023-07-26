Sinead O'Connor Receives Tributes From Jamie Lee Curtis, Questlove and More Stars
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Celebrities and music fans the world over are mourning the loss of singer Sinead O'Connor. The Irish-born musician, who became an international star in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s "Nothing Compares 2 U," died at the age of 56. No cause of death has yet been reported. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement to RTE.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family shared. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
Born in Glenageary, Ireland in 1966, O'Connor went on to become one of the country’s most prominent musicians, joining the ranks of U2, Enya, and The Cranberries, all of whom achieved worldwide fame in the '80s and '90s.
O'Connor's personal life, however, was marred by tragedy and struggles with mental illness. Her son, Shane, died by suicide at 17 in January 2022 after going missing in Ireland, and the singer publicly threatened suicide herself multiple times in recent years.
Fellow musician Questlove, Jamie Lee Curtis and more famous figures in music, film and beyond took to social media following the unexpected news of O'Connor's death.
"Heartbreaking man. One of the nicest humans. Damn man. This is devastating. #SineadOconnor," the Roots drummer wrote alongside a portrait of O'Connor sporting her signature buzzcut hairdo.
Curtis, meanwhile, shared a similar shot along with a personal story about the singer, who she says she heard sing a cappella in an empty chapel in Ireland, calling it one of the "most beautiful things" she's ever heard in her life.
"I once heard Sìnead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland," Curtis wrote. "She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace."
Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor also marked the loss, taking to Twitter to share photos alongside the singer -- whom he regarded as a friend -- as well as reflect on what she meant to his home country.
"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot," McGregor wrote. "And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏"
See more celeb reactions to O'Connor's death below:
