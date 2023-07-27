Sinead O'Connor's death is not being investigated as suspicious.

ET can confirm that British police found the singer "unresponsive" and "pronounced her dead at the scene" at her London home on Wednesday, July 26, after they were called to the scene . A file will be prepared and the London Inner South Coroner's Court said that an autopsy is being conducted. The results can take "several weeks" to complete, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

O'Connor's family confirmed her death in a statement. She was 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The GRAMMY-winning singer's death comes after her 17-year-old son, Shane, died by suicide in January 2022 after going missing in Ireland.

Prior to her death, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer took to social media to speak about life since her son died, writing that she felt "lost."

"Been living as undead night creature since.. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul," O'Connor wrote of her son. "We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Born in Glenageary, Ireland, in 1966, O'Connor went on to become one of the country’s most prominent musicians, joining the ranks of U2, Enya, and The Cranberries, all of whom achieved worldwide fame in the '80s and '90s.

O'Connor's personal life, however, was marred by tragedy and struggles with mental illness. In addition to the death of her son, the singer publicly threatened suicide herself multiple times in recent years, including during an incident where she went missing in Chicago in 2016.

Following the news of her passing, fellow musicians and superstars took to social media to remember the famed singer for her music and advocacy.

