'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Fight Over Christine's House (E…
Jay Leno Seen for First Time Since Suffering 3rd-Degree Burns
Savannah Chrisley on New Podcast and How Todd and Julie Are Doin…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict…
Jay Leno's Physician Describes Star's Burn Injuries as 'Concerni…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast on Raven and SK’s Relationship Dra…
AMAs: Kelly Rowland Tells Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ After Chris Brown…
'Sister Wives': Christine Cries as She Says Goodbye to Family Ah…
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Tinashe Calls Takeoff an ‘Amazing Talent’ at AMAs and Reacts to …
Carrie Underwood Shimmers and Sparkles at 2022 American Music Aw…
‘DWTS': Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas React to Winning Season …
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Predicts Brodie Will Make it to Final…
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
AMAs: Cardi B Rocks Out Onstage in Surprise Appearance With GloR…
Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Seemingly Saying Goodbye …
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex Christine's old house after her sale falls through, but Janelle isn't interested.
"I want a house," she tells Kody. "I'm ready to be settled in my own house."
Janelle is living in an RV while she prepares to build her home on the family's Coyote Pass property.
"Yeah, but we're a year from that, even if we start building right away," Kody tells her of the new build.
Janelle thinks the situation is pretty simple, noting, "I can't afford both house mortgages. I can't buy this house and in any shape or form, finance another house, even if it's small. I just can't."
Not only can she not afford to put a down payment on Christine's house, she also doesn't even want her former sister wife's home.
"I want to be out on the property," she says. "That's the whole reason I've been doing everything I've been doing."
But Kody thinks that Janelle "lacks creativity," noting that it's her fault for buying the RV without consulting him.
"If Janelle wouldn't have bought the RV, she could have been able to afford the mortgage on Christine's house," he says.
Janelle is clearly frustrated by her husband's insistence that she consider buying Christine's old house.
"We can do both," he tells her.
"I don't think so," she replies.
Tensions have been building between Kody and Janelle since Christine decided to divorce Kody and move to Utah. Janelle has remained close with her former sister wife, even lending her clear support during the heated conversation between Christine, Kody, Robyn, and Meri about her move earlier in the season.
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives': Kody Says Janelle Is 'Rejecting' Him for Christine
'Sister Wives': Christine Breaks Down After Tense Family Goodbye
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Celebrates Big Milestone After Split