Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex Christine's old house after her sale falls through, but Janelle isn't interested.

"I want a house," she tells Kody. "I'm ready to be settled in my own house."

Janelle is living in an RV while she prepares to build her home on the family's Coyote Pass property.

"Yeah, but we're a year from that, even if we start building right away," Kody tells her of the new build.

Janelle thinks the situation is pretty simple, noting, "I can't afford both house mortgages. I can't buy this house and in any shape or form, finance another house, even if it's small. I just can't."

Not only can she not afford to put a down payment on Christine's house, she also doesn't even want her former sister wife's home.

"I want to be out on the property," she says. "That's the whole reason I've been doing everything I've been doing."

But Kody thinks that Janelle "lacks creativity," noting that it's her fault for buying the RV without consulting him.

"If Janelle wouldn't have bought the RV, she could have been able to afford the mortgage on Christine's house," he says.

Janelle is clearly frustrated by her husband's insistence that she consider buying Christine's old house.

"We can do both," he tells her.

"I don't think so," she replies.

Tensions have been building between Kody and Janelle since Christine decided to divorce Kody and move to Utah. Janelle has remained close with her former sister wife, even lending her clear support during the heated conversation between Christine, Kody, Robyn, and Meri about her move earlier in the season.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

