Kody Brown is done with Meri Brown.

The Sister Wivesstar opens up about the struggles he's faced with his first wife, and reveals why he won't ever get back together with her in ET's exclusive clip for the first part of the Sister Wives three-part special, kicking off on Sunday.

"There's just nothing to talk about, really," Kody tells host Sukyana Krishnan. "Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it. It took a long time, a lot of counseling, as we go through all of this for me to finally go, 'Meri, I just don't see us getting back together.'"

"And why aren't we getting back together?" he questions, before saying, "Because we will go back to the way we were before. There's just no chance that I ever want that again."

Kody goes on to explain why he didn't leave Meri when things started to go south, saying, "It's a double standard. They can leave whenever they want, I can't." He also touches on Meri's affair, while Meri also sits down with Sukyana and shares her side of the story.

Kody and Meri got married in 1990, and legally separated in 2014. Janelle Brown became Kody's second wife in 1993, with Christine Brown joining the family in 1994. Robyn Brown became his fourth wife in 2010.

In the upcoming episode, Kody, Meri and Christine Brown sit down for one-on-one interviews to talk about their most contentious season yet. They also talk about the state of their relationships and what their futures hold. The rest of the family also discuss how COVID-19 affected the larger family dynamic and divided them as a whole.

In November of 2021, Kody and Christine announced their separation.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Is Over Being Intimate With Christine Brown



