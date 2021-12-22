Kody Brown and his now-ex, Christine, can't seem to see eye-to-eye when it comes to Kody's COVID-19 restrictions. In a new, exclusive clip from Sunday's Sister Wives, the couple get into a heated discussion after Christine questions why Kody is allowing he and Robyn's nanny into the home, but won't allow their daughter, Ysabel, over to see her sisters.

"She's over all the time. She doesn't go anywhere, her husband's the only one that does the shopping, so I don't understand why Ysabel can't come over and hangout. She's devastated," an emotional Christine tells Kody.

"What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over?" Christine is then seen asking the camera. "'Cause when I'm home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can't see their siblings. What does the nanny do?"

A frustrated Christine urged Kody to lift his restrictions, telling the family patriarch that she and her kids are being as safe as they can be, but Kody begged to differ.

"She's not keeping the same rules, she's not doing the same thing," Kody shares with the camera. "She's so full of bulls**t."

Christine then gave Kody an ultimatum, telling Kody that after six months of his rules, the family is "not doing well."

"It's been six months and we're not doing well," Christine says. "I need a guarantee that we're really going to do Thanksgiving, otherwise I'm leaving. I'm leaving."

"We'll figure that out tomorrow," a despondent Kody responds. "Let's bring the family to a consensus on what we're gonna do."

After realizing that the pair were not going to come to an agreement, Kody walked away, telling the cameras that he was "done."

"We are at an impasse. We disagree. I'm just done with this conversation," Kody maintains. "I'm done. We are not making any progress here. And I'm hoping that tomorrow, I can come back and maintain my argument or maybe get some backup."

Christine seems just as frustrated with Kody, confessing to the cameras her worries about Kody's desire to spend time with the whole family.

"I don't even know if Kody wants to see everybody all together again," Christine shares. "I'm really, seriously worried about that. Maybe he's fine just living separate."

At the end of the day, for Kody, it comes down to meeting the strict COVID protocols he's put in place to ensure that if his family is all in one place again, it's done so safely.

"I think it would be great if everybody maintained our COVID protocols, so that we could all be together," he insists. "That would be awesome. But so far, there's no indicators that everybody's willing to do that. What we have is a fundamental breakdown of trust in the family."

The spat between Christine and Kody, who split after 25 years together in November, comes as no surprise as they pair have been arguing all season.

See it all go down when Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

