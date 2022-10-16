'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Daughter Gwendlyn Comes Out as Bisexual, Teases Mom Christine About Being Gay
The Brown family is talking sexual orientation on this week's Sister Wives. Christine and Kody Brown's 20-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, doesn't shy away from discussing her sexuality on the TLC reality series.
"I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women. I'm also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums," Gwendlyn states matter-of-factly during an aside interview.
Christine talks about her realization that her daughter was not heterosexual, noting that it came from her former sister wife Meri Brown's child, who was previously named Mariah (now Leon) first sharing they were gay.
"When Mariah told us she was gay, I thought immediately, 'Oh, so is Gwendlyn,'" Christine says of her daughter. "I knew immediately. We've had just great conversations about it."
Christine, who is splitting from Gwendlyn's father, Kody, on this season of the family's show, says that her daughter even teases her about her own sexuality.
"She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women that I'm also partially gay," Christine says. "I'm not, but she loves teasing about it. My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson, Emily Blunt. They're just beautiful. I can't help but admire them. But it would only go that far. I'm definitely heterosexual."
As for Gwendlyn, she is currently in a relationship with Beatriz Queiroz. The pair moved in together in August after four months of dating. In September, Gwendlyn posted to Instagram celebrating the couple's six-month anniversary. Her sister, Mykelti, commented on the post, "Okay y’all are cute! I approve of this!!! Not that you need it."
Gwendlyn is not the first LGBTQ member of the Brown family. Leon Brown, the only child of Kody and his first wife, Meri, came out as transgender and announced they would be using they/them pronouns this summer.
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
