As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family.

"It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as a backstab, because she could have started talking to me about our relationship a long time ago and she didn't," Kody says in an aside interview. "And she drops this on me and the next thing comes and the next thing comes. To me, it seems really, really rushed, but she's been ready to get out the door from the time she told me to stop staying."

Christine disagrees with Kody's version of events, telling him that nothing about their split has felt "rushed" to her.

"For you maybe it's been a rush, but for me it hasn't been a rush. For me, I've been moving super, super slow just to accommodate you, frankly," she tells her ex. "I would have moved a lot faster. I would have told Truely months ago. I would have moved this summer."

Amid this hostility between the former couple, Kody makes a shocking revelation about his relationship with his first wife, Meri. Kody and Meri have not been intimate in years and he no longer lives in her house after her 2015 catfishing scandal. But something about his split from Christine has Kody feeling less resentful towards Meri.

"I don't know what has healed, but I'm not feeling betrayed by Meri," Kody shares in an aside interview. "I'm feeling betrayed by Christine."

Kody describes his relationship with his first wife as "very good," but adds, "It's not a married situation." He says that though their relationship is "amiable," he doesn't think that it is "fulfilling" for Meri, "not in any way."

Meri seemingly agrees, saying in her own aside interview, "My relationship with Kody has not improved as far as a husband and wife relationship. That's not something that he's interested in. I mean, it just is what it is, it's where we are."

In last week's episode, Meri admitted to feeling "lost" and "empty" after Kody suggested she move five hours away to take care of her family's B&B after the death of her mother.

In February 2021, Kody told ET, "Meri and I are in an amiable relationship, but we've been literally separated for four or five years. We're amiable, we've had a real struggle... I'm not mad anymore. I'm not angry anymore. I'm not hurt anymore. So, that's progress."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

