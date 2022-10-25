Christine Brown's decision to leave her husband, Kody, is sending shockwaves through the Brown family. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, Robyn drops by Meri's house to discuss how they really feel about Christine leaving.

"I just don't want to admit or even accept the idea that it's just whatever we had as a family is gone," Robyn tells Meri. It's an emotional reckoning for the both of them, with Christine and Meri's relationships with Kody dissolving over the last year.

"It's just so familiar," Meri says, with tears in her eyes. "And I've seen Kody give up on me and him."

While Kody refutes that claim, calling his and Meri's relationship unstable, Meri has continued to stay on in the family, despite being estranged from her former husband for some time.

"People are always asking me, like, 'Why do you stay? You don't have a relationship with him,' and I think on it, and I pray on it, and I meditate on it, and I always come to a peace with it."

"I'm just grateful that you're sticking it out," Robyn replies. "Hang on with me, OK? We have to rebuild. We have to rebuild."

Meri agreed to rebuild the broken Brown family again, and while Robyn remains optimistic, she tells the cameras that the plural marriage vision she's had for her future has been ruined by both Meri and Christine's fractured relationships with Kody.

"I really wanted to live marriage and give that big picture of the whole family to my kids," Robyn says in a confessional.

She continues, "I want that for my kids, but I want it for me too."

"I had other choices...this is what I wanted," Robyn adds through tears. "I just have to watch as they destroy what I've wanted. I just can't let it go."

In November 2021, Christine announced her decision to divorce Kody after a difficult few years.

"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," noting that they will "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," Christine said in a statement at the time.

Kody also released a statement, saying, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Fans got to see the split play out on season 16 of the TLC show as Christine became increasingly independent in recent seasons, distancing herself from Kody and his other wives. This has continued in season 17 with Christine, and also with Kody's strained relationship with Meri and his marriage to Janelle, which has shown cracks this season.

ET recently spoke with Christine about the status of her relationships with Kody's wives, and she said that she no longer has a relationship with Meri.

"I won't be close with Meri anymore, not really. We're just very different," Christine told ET. "I won't be having much to do with Meri so much. I wish her the best. I wish her all the happiness in the world, of course. Whatever she needs, I hope she gets that. I just don't see that there's a friendship for us."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

