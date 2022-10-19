'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single."
"I'm single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It's been just very, very simple," she tells ET. "Everything's just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life."
Of moving on from her marriage, Christine says she has started dating "very, very casually."
"Not romantic, because that's way too fast, but dating for sure," she shares. "I'm dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now."
Her goal is to eventually get married again and be in a monogamous relationship after spending the majority of her life in a plural marriage.
So what is she looking for in a man? Apart from "kindness," Christine has one important criteria that her ex didn't meet.
"Someone who's attracted to me would be a really great thing, I'm just saying," she teases, referencing Kody declaring he no longer wanted intimacy in their marriage -- a statement which led to their eventual split.
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.
