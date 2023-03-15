Gwendlyn Brown is saying goodbye to her family name when she and her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, tie the knot. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star shared her plans in a special unboxing video for her Creator Award after hitting more than 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

"It's addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag, it says 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz,'" she shared, showing off her future name on the award.

The daughter of Kody and his ex, Christine Brown, also gave some insight into when her wedding day would take place.

"That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up," she shared of her future name and wedding date.

She added that her fiancée, who was seen in the background of the video, was "looking forward" to her award "the most" out of all of her YouTube endeavors.

"She was like, 'I want that plaque so bad,'" Gwendlyn teased of her future wife.

Beatriz popped the question in November 2022 after they had been together for eight months. The pair enjoyed an engagement party last month with friends and family.

But Gwendlyn recently shared that despite being invited, neither Robyn Brown nor her children attended the event.

"I invited them to my engagement party, but I don't know if she felt it wouldn't be a safe space for them or they just decided they didn't want to go," she said of her dad's only legal wife. "It seems they decided they don't want to see me. It hurts my feelings obviously, but if I'm not a safe person for them, then I'm not a safe person for them. I do miss them completely, so much."

