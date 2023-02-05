'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She Thinks Dad Kody 'Changed'
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was Involved in Serious Car Crash
Brittany Furlan Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Mocking Pamela …
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Opens Up About Her Relationship…
'RHOC's Emily Simpson on Being the 'Fact Checker' of Season 16 (…
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley ‘Did Not Have a Healthy or Clos…
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit and More…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Recall Their First Date at Hooters (Excl…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After Dealing With 'Turbulent…
Priscilla Presley Was Making $900K a Year From Elvis Presley Ent…
GRAMMYS 2023: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele and More Top Nominat…
Liam Neeson Reveals If He's Planning to Step Away From Action Mo…
Brooke Shields Is Back in Her Calvins Almost 40 Years Later!
Pink and Carey Hart on How Having Kids Made Them 'Grow Up' (Excl…
Storm Reid Opens Up About ‘Challenging’ Role in ‘Missing’ (Exclu…
Kody Brown's kids are noticing a definite change in the man they grew up with. The Sister Wives star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown, recently spoke on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series about how he's changed.
When one fan asked if Gwendlyn could pinpoint the reason behind Kody's apparent change in demeanor, she cited the fact that many of the TLC star's 18 children have now reached adulthood.
"He really has changed," Gwendlyn said of her dad. "The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]. We weren't as opinionated."
She added that now Kody and several of his kids are estranged, which she attributes to herself and her siblings getting opinions of their own.
"Now we're adults and we have our opinions. We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren't as opinionated," she explains.
Gwendlyn isn't afraid to call her dad out. In a recent episode she criticized Kody's comments about Christine amid their split.
"It's not fair for him to blame it on my mom when he's the one that's not showing up. I probably am the worst one in the situation because I complained all the time about how my dad hadn't shown up... it's definitely not my mom," Gwendlyn said at the time. "It was most likely, if anyone was feeding information to her, it was probably me."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Exploited Her Sexuality
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Calls Out Dad Kody for Christine Comments
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Calls Dating After Kody Split 'Awkward'