'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Mourns Death of Her Dog: 'Our Hearts Ache'
Janelle Brown's family has suffered a tragic loss. On Monday, the Sister Wives star revealed that her dog, Jack, sadly died following an illness.
"My sweet Jack passed away this morning. Thanks to the vets @canyonpethospital who worked so hard to save him these past few days but sadly his body just couldn’t overcome the disease that struck him suddenly late last week," the 53-year-old wrote.
Brown shared the news alongside a series of photos of Jack and her other dog, Bryn. Brown shared that she got Jack following the death of her mother.
"Jack was my mom’s dog that we took in after my mom’s passing a couple of years ago. But he wasn’t a stranger to us. I was with mom when she adopted him and he spent many months each year staying with us when mom visited. We had a special bond before he came to us full time," she wrote. "He will be really missed. My other pup Bryn is a little lost. And our hearts ache. But I am glad he is no longer suffering."
Last week, Brown revealed that she had to rush Jack to the emergency vet. In a since-deleted picture shared on Brown's Instagram Stories, Jack posed with his head against a wall, as Brown explained that he was pretty sick and compared the experience to being at the doctors with her human children.
In a follow-up post, Brown revealed that Jack was diagnosed with an auto-immune type disorder, and that the vets said that it was manageable.
Brown's pets would often make appearances on her social media. In November, the reality TV star shared a picture of Jack, Bryn and her daughter, Savannah.
"The dog version of great TV," she captioned the photo. "They could watch someone cook for hours :). Especially when it’s a piece of meat. Isn’t Savanah so beautiful ? And she is going to be 18 in about a week! This momma feels old !"
