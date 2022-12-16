'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Prioritizing Health Following …
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner
Allison Holker Praised Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as 'Most Inspiring …
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over
'Sister Wives': Meri Is Surprised After Learning Kody Considered…
Blake Shelton Says What Retirement Gifts He Wants From Fellow 'T…
Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Saddened' by Questions Surrounding Daug…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Death
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Announce They're Separated
Stephen ‘tWtich’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out About His …
‘The Voice’: Bryce Leatherwood Reflects on Win and Biggest Advic…
Inside the Governors Awards: Olivia Wilde's First Public Appeara…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Set the Record Straight on Daughter Chlo…
Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on Whose Celebrity Home…
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation.
"A couple of months ago I added Pilates into my workout mix and I've been so pleased with how it compliments my other workouts," Janelle captioned a pic of a Pilates studio. "I think I'm addicted to how good I feel after class."
The mother of six has made it clear that her health is a priority in the New Year. Hours after the news of her separation was announced, Janelle took to Instagram, writing, "I'm ready for you 2023! This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and I'm okay with that. It's all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let's do this!"
Janelle and Kody announced their separation in the trailer for the upcoming Sister WivesOne-on-One special.
"I think if we both really sat down we'd look at each other and say, 'Really?' We've been separated for several months," Janelle tells host Sukanya Krishnan in the trailer.
Sister Wives One-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives': What's the Status of All of Kody Brown's Marriages?
How 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Is Celebrating Kody Separation News
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody Separate: Inside Their Split