SKIMS' Bestselling 'Fits Everybody' Collection Launches New Styles and Colors for Spring
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has launched new spring styles and colors for their bestselling Fits Everybody collection.
The underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand's popular range is made for everyday wearing. Each piece in the collection is made from silky, stretchy fabric that provides invisible smoothing and support.
There are now up to 16 seasonal and core colors to choose from, including a chic dusty sage green, bright red from the Valentine's Day launch, which featured sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the campaign, and, of course, SKIMS' expansive range of nude shades, available in sizes XXS to 4X. The Fits Everybody collection has bra, bralette, bodysuit, brief, boy short, thong, legging and t-shirt styles.
Be sure to also check out more SKIMS favorites, including the silk and jacquard loungewear collections.
Shop the Fits Everybody collection to upgrade your top drawer essentials.
