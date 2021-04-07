Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has launched new spring styles and colors for their bestselling Fits Everybody collection.

The underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand's popular range is made for everyday wearing. Each piece in the collection is made from silky, stretchy fabric that provides invisible smoothing and support.

There are now up to 16 seasonal and core colors to choose from, including a chic dusty sage green, bright red from the Valentine's Day launch, which featured sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the campaign, and, of course, SKIMS' expansive range of nude shades, available in sizes XXS to 4X. The Fits Everybody collection has bra, bralette, bodysuit, brief, boy short, thong, legging and t-shirt styles.

Be sure to also check out more SKIMS favorites, including the silk and jacquard loungewear collections.

Shop the Fits Everybody collection to upgrade your top drawer essentials.

Fits Everybdoy High Neck Bodysuit SKIMS Fits Everybdoy High Neck Bodysuit A sleek high-neck, sleeveless bodysuit to wear with jeans or sweatpants. It has a thong back, so you won't get any VPL! $58 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Legging SKIMS Fits Everybody Legging Soft and stretchy, this legging is ideal for lounging in. $58 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief SKIMS Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief This high-leg brief feels like second skin. $18 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra If you love a lingerie look that prioritizes comfort and style, you'll obsess over this easy style from SKIMS. $32 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Thong SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong A high-waisted thong to pair with your favorite bra styles. $18 AT SKIMS Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock!

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Slides

Last Chance for Up to 40% Off at The Madewell Spring Sale

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok