Smokey Robinson doesn't mind being mistaken for Lionel Richie! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 82-year-old singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, and he joked about how often fans think he's the American Idol judge.

"Many times people have come to me and call me like, 'Hey, Lionel! Can I have your autograph?' When they do that I sign, 'Love, Lionel Richie,'" Robinson told ET. "... We laugh about it. They go up to him say 'Hey, Smokey,' and he signs, 'Love, Smokey Robinson.'"

Robinson stepped out for Sunday's event to support Richie being honored with the Icon Award for his body of work that has marked a global influence over the music industry."

"He's an icon because he's a great person. He's a great entertainer. He's my brother," Robinson said. "I'm very happy to be here, to do this. I would not have missed this, because he deserves every award he can possibly get. And he's gotten all of them, really."

On top of that, the 2022 AMAs were "a really special" night for Robinson personally, as the singer co-hosted the first-ever ceremony back in 1974. Robinson told ET that he's confident Wayne Brady, this year's host, can handle the job.

"Wayne's my brother too. I love Wayne. Wayne can do it. Wayne does everything. He's one of those multi-talented people," Robinson said. "I'm not worried about him holding his own."

The 2022 American Music Awards air live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

