Snag a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $150 Off with Best Buy's Deal of the Day

By @ETonline Staff
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen item used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid, there is currently a great deal at Best Buy on one of KitchenAid's best models.

Right now, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is $150 off just in time to whip up meals and treats for the whole family this summer. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is a stylish and modern stand mixer with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl for up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch. 

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer 
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer 

This bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. 

$450$300

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more. 

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on popular KitchenAid attachments. 

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Kitchenaid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer

Need a little back up when it comes to mixing? This hand held mixer has you covered.

$60$50
KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer, 7 Speed
Amazon
KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer

7 Speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.

$100$84
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit
Kitchenaid Food Processor Attachment Kit with Commercial Style Dicing
Walmart
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit

Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.

$200$170
KitchenAid 5 Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice
Kitchenaid 5 Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice
Best Buy
KitchenAid 5 Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice

Getting your greens in has never been easier with this veggie spiralizer attachment.

$100$80
KitchenAid Set of 5 Assorted Color Mixing Bowls
Kitchenaid Set of 5 Assorted Color Mixing Bowls
Walmart
KitchenAid Set of 5 Assorted Color Mixing Bowls

With non-slip bases and easy pour spouts, these bowls will help reduce kitchen mishaps and will look great on any counter.

$50$41

