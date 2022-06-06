The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen item used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid, there is currently a great deal at Best Buy on one of KitchenAid's best models.

Right now, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is $150 off just in time to whip up meals and treats for the whole family this summer. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is a stylish and modern stand mixer with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl for up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

Ahead, shop the best deals on popular KitchenAid attachments.

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit Walmart KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever. $200 $170 Buy Now

