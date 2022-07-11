Snag a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $170 Off with Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale
The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen item used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid, there is currently a great deal at Best Buy on one of KitchenAid's best models during their Amazon Prime Day competing sale.
Right now, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is $170 off at Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, just in time to whip up meals and treats for the whole family this summer. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is a stylish and modern stand mixer with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl for up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch.
This bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert.
The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.
From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.
Ahead, shop the best deals on popular KitchenAid attachments.
Need a little back up when it comes to mixing? This hand held mixer has you covered.
7 Speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.
Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.
Getting your greens in has never been easier with this veggie spiralizer attachment.
