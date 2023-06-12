'SNL' Alum Abby Elliott Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Bill Kennedy

Abby Elliott is a mom times two!

The Saturday Night Live alum took to Instagram Monday to announce the arrival of her little one, a son named after her husband, Bill Kennedy.

"William 'Billy' Joseph Lunney Kennedy IV," Elliott wrote alongside the sweet shots of the newborn. "6 lbs 7 oz June 9 2023 5:10pm. hearts bursting we love you so much."

The post was met with lots of love from her former co-stars, including Vanessa Bayer who wrote, "Congrats!!!😍😍😍," and comedy writer Tracey Wigfield who commented, "Congratulations! So beautiful!."

The 35-year-old actress-comedian first shared the news that she was expecting baby No. 2 back in January, posting a selfie to Instagram of her growing stomach, with the caption, "Baby Boy 💙 we can’t wait to meet you in June."

Afew days after that, Elliot brought her growing baby bump to the 80th annual Golden Globes where she turned heads in an orange topaz Pamella Roland sequin high-neck gown with blouson sleeves. Elliott attended the Golden Globes in support of FX's The Bear being nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The award show marked her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

William joins the couple's baby girl, Edith Pepper Kennedy, whom they welcomed in October 2020. The 2-year-old is often featured on The Bear actress' Instagram.

Ahead of baby boy's arrival, Elliott shared her excitement over season 2 of the hit Hulu series, sharing a clip of the show's trailer on Instagram.

