After giving us a glimpse of her impressions of Timothee Chalamet, Carole Baskin and JoJo Siwa, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman returned with some more spot-on impressions for a new parody ad for Masterclass Quarantine Edition.

Saturday Night Live returned for for its third "at home" special over the weekend, which also served as the season 45 finale, and fans got a chance to see Fineman's Britney Spears teach a Masterclass on "something."

"I've been quarantined for five years now and that's okay, because all my favorite stuff is here," Fineman's Spears says, while rocking the heavy black eyeliner and midriffs we've seen again and again in her Instagram videos and snapshots.

"Oops I burned my gym down," Spears sings, "so now I exercise outside! When I'm looking for a creative outlet, sometimes I'll paint sometimes I'll pose. And I'm skinny as a needle!"

Throughout at fake ad, Fineman's Spears dancing around her back yard, does yoga and lifts weights, in a variety of pastel (and astutely accurate) Spears ensembles.

"The thing that helps me most in quarantine is being rich," Spears adds. "During this time of corona disease, we have to stay safe. My prayer is with you. I'm Britney spears, and this is my master school."

The sketch also showcased Fineman's pitch perfect impression of Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- who teaches a Masterclass on "journaling" and Melissa Villasenior's incredible take on comedian John Mulany, who teaches a Masterclass on "suits."

Check out the video below for more on Saturday Night Live's recent "at home" specials, featuring remotely taped sketches from cast members who have been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

